Mrs. Jane Barrett
Augusta, GA—Jane Robeson Bacon Barrett entered into rest Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Jane was born on April 14, 1927 in Washington, D.C. She was predeceased by her parents, William E. Bacon, Jr. and Anne Carrico Bacon; her beloved husband of almost 50 years, William Harber Barrett, Sr., infant daughter, Mary Carrico and a brother, James Skinner.
While attending the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, New York, Jane's classmates, Jane Eubanks and Rosemary Menk introduced her to their fellow Augustan, Billy Barrett. Billy and Jane were married in Washington, D.C. on January 21, 1950. A year later, they moved to Augusta where she was a communicant and active member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church for over 50 years. In later life, she was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Evans. She was also a member of the Junior League of Augusta.
When Jane's youngest child reached the first grade, she began teaching at Episcopal Day School. She went on to get her Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities from Georgia Southern University. She then taught at A. Brian Merry and St. Mary on the Hill School for several years before she and Billy retired to the lake full time.
Jane filled the void left by the death of her husband in 1999 with involvement with the Alleluia Community, St. Vincent De Paul Health Clinic and the addition of a four-legged companion named "Pepper."
She is survived by her five children: William H. Barrett, Jr. (Pam); Robert B. Barrett (Babs), Allan W. Barrett (Kathy), Thomas G. Barrett (Leslie) and Annette B. Kochli (Craig); her eleven grandchildren who affectionately called her "Mimi": Leslie Alexander (Scott), Jennifer Kiel (Mark), Brooke D'Souza (Ajesh), Karen Barrett, Lan Barrett (Crissy), Will Barrett (Lisa), Mary Ann Hasabnis (Sanjeev), Caroline Heblich (Kieron), Grace Waters (Chris), Thomas Barrett (Sara) and Kennedy Kochli. In addition she is survived by 20 great grandchildren, a niece and several nephews.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to Jane's exceptional caregivers: Teresa, Mary, Adrian and most especially, Cynthia. Thank you also to the Eucharist Ministers who came faithfully to visit with Jane.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta GA 30909 or Aquinas Catholic High School, 1920 Highland Avenue, Augusta GA 30904.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Mike Ingram, celebrant and Fr. Mark Ross co-celebrant. A private burial will follow, pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. A Rosary service will be at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday evening and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020