Entered into rest Thursday, May 9, 2019, Mrs. Jane Barrett Hull. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. William Augustus Trotter, Jr. and her second husband, Mr. Stewart Phinizy Hull.



Mrs. Hull was born in Augusta, GA on May 11, 1925 to James Tobin Barrett and Annette Harber Barrett. She is survived by her children, William A. Trotter III (Susan), Dr. T. Barrett Trotter (Anne) and J. Davis Trotter (Billye), all of Augusta, GA. and Jane T. Nichols (Jack) of Atlanta, GA. Also, she is survived by three step-children, Stewart J. Hull (Peggy) of Lake Kiowee, SC, Betty H. Stacy (Phillip) of Powder Springs, GA and Clay H. Hull (Mary) of Warrington, PA. In addition, Mrs. Hull is survived by 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Hull is also survived by her sister, Nancy Barrett Banick and her sisters-in-law, Jane Bacon Barrett and Charlotte Drawdy Barrett. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Harber Barrett and James Tobin Barrett, Jr. and her brother-in-law, Cyril Joseph Banick.



Mrs. Hull was a member of Sundial Garden Club, The Junior League of Augusta, Inc., National Society of Colonial Dames, The Augusta Assembly and St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church.



The family wishes to express gratitude to the special team of caregivers for their compassionate care of Mrs. Hull over the years.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight, celebrant.



The family will receive friends Monday in the church Narthex one hour prior to the time of service.



Pallbearers will be grandsons Dr. William A. Trotter IV, C. Hallum Trotter, James B. Trotter, A. Dennis Trotter, Dr. Paul G. Trotter, John H. Nichols IV, William T. Nichols and Barrett A. Nichols.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta Ga 30904, Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta GA 30909 or a .



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019