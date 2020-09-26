Mrs. Jane Hemphill Williams
Gainesville, GA—Mrs. Jane Hemphill Williams, of Gainesville, Georgia, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Jane was the wife of the late George A. Williams and daughter of the late Hugh and Pat Hemphill of North Augusta, South Carolina.
She is survived by her three children: Ginger Lynch (Ed) of Gainesville, GA, Brent Williams of Evans, GA, and Don Williams (Susan) of Yelm, WA. Her four grandchildren include, Holly Lynch Alewine (Chris), Matthew Williams (Blair), Taylor Lynch (Ashley) and Kandis Williams Hutton (Jon). Her great-grandchildren are Eva Jane Williams, Evan James Alewine, Olivia Jane Alewine, Savannah Grace Lynch and she was looking forward to the birth of Collins Rose Lynch. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Nancy Hemphill Hensley of Cape Coral, FL.
Jane and George were high school sweethearts. They married as soon as George returned from the Korean Conflict. They were married for 58 years. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She deeply loved each member of her family. She always gave unconditional support and encouragement.
One of her greatest joys was to have family gatherings. These always included her wonderful meals and much laughter.
Jane graduated from North Augusta High School where she was Valedictorian. Jane attended business college, raised her children, and also worked at Olin Corporation for 27 years in the Department of Human Resources as Personnel Director.
After retirement she returned to Limestone College where at age 70, she completed her degree and graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Jane was a devout Christian. From an early age until she moved to Gainesville, Jane was an active member of The First Baptist Church of North Augusta. While in Gainesville she was an involved member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. She enjoyed her many Bible Studies and friends in the Joy Sunday School Class.
She will be deeply missed. The memories of the love and her role model of a Christian woman will be forever with each of her family members
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, North Augusta, South Carolina.
In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to Good News Clinic, 810 Pine Street Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020