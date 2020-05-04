|
Jane Holden
Augusta, GA—Jane Weeks Holden, born April 23, 1946 in Augusta, GA passed away peacefully Sunday May 3rd, 2020. A loving wife to William H. "Billy" Holden, Jr. for 49 years and devoted mother to William H. "Trey" Holden, III and Patrick Todd Weeks Holden. She was the daughter of Inez Adams Weeks and Willard Weeks Sr. Sister to brothers Willard Weeks Jr. and Jack Weeks. Aunt to Andy, Mickey and Mike Weeks. Grandmother to Gage, Baylor and Harper Holden.
She loved her church, Hephzibah United Methodist, offering her service in a variety of ways from organizing church meals to planning activities. She proudly served a prominent role in helping to coordinate the class of 1964 Butler High School reunions. With her sewing machine and a needle and thread, she was masterful. She loved to cook and was most happy at holidays when it brought her family together. She was the most amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is, and will forever be, deeply missed.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Dan Wilson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hephzibah United Methodist Church, 4431 Brothersville Rd., Hephzibah, GA 30815.
