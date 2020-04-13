|
|
Jane Honeycutt
Augusta, GA—Jane Ann Leffew Honeycutt, 84, wife of late Robert L. Honeycutt entered into rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held.
She was born in Rockwood, TN to the late Reuben and Catherine Collett Leffew and a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Robert J. (Evelyn) of Anchorage, AK and Sherry (Bruce) Justice of Augusta; grandchildren, Robert C. Honeycutt, Joshua Justice and Aaron Justice.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to .
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020