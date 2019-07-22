|
Jane Parkinson Hough
Augusta, GA—Born September 10, 1934 in Alva, Florida Died July 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. Jane left behind her three daughters, Sandra Pope (David) Vantrease, Teresa Pope (Keith) Mohler and Donna Pope (Anthony) Waite; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Gurley (Daniel) Collins, Diana Gurley (Jamie) McGaw, Mauri Mohler and Park Mohler; and seven great grandchildren.
She is reunited with her revered parents, Harvard and Nell Parkinson, her sisters Geraldine Fugate, Bettye Gillespie and "little sister" Debi Fulgham.
Jane had an idyllic childhood in rural Alva, Florida and later moved to Fort Myers.
She was a class of 1952 graduate of Fort Myers High School where she was a cheerleader for the Green Waves, was voted Most Beautiful, and served in the Edison Pageant of Light. She attended Florida State University and went on to become an Eastern Airlines stewardess. She also worked in Manhattan, New York at the Hill and Knowlton Advertising Firm.
She is survived by the father of her children West Point graduate Donald R. Pope whom she married at the West Point Chapel in 1957. Jane raised her daughters in typical Army brat fashion, moving often, to places such as Hawaii, Kansas, Texas, Virginia, New York, Florida, and Germany making each new house a beautiful home.
Preceding her death was her ex-husband Sterling Wilhoit and three step children with whom she lived with in Athens, Georgia. Surviving her death is ex-husband Van Hough of Fort Myers, Florida with whom they had 3 step children and lived in Ft. Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina for twenty years.
Independently she settled down in Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 20 years. She made friends at the Church of the Good Shepherd and volunteered at Doctor's Hospital. She was an avid reader, cross word puzzle enthusiast and a history buff. She was opinionated, passionate, a charming southern belle and a Florida citrus pioneer.
Later in life she was lovingly cared for at Camellia Walk and the family profusely thanks Shawnee, Chiquita, Tamara, Doris, Tegin, Sep, Valerie, Sher and Token.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00pm at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 and a remembrance gathering will be held at the home of Donna and Anthony Waite in Evans, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Church of the Good Shepherd endowment http://www.goodshepherd-augusta.org/About or the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta endowment fund https://thefamilyy.org/donate/now/221902/39/
The Augusta Chronicle - July 18, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019