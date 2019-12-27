|
Jane Reese Verdery
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jane Reese Verdery, 91, wife of the late Marcellus C. Verdery, Sr., entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Kentwood Extended Care.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:15 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Verdery was a lifelong resident of the North Augusta area. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Sheffield Club at First Baptist Church of North Augusta. She was the first president of the North Augusta Junior Women's League, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the North Augusta Country Club. She retired after many years of service as a paraprofessional from the Aiken County School System. Prior to her career in the school system, Mrs. Verdery owned and operated North Augusta Day Care Center.
Survivors include her children, Claudia Verdery Benjamin (Tom), Marcellus C. Verdery, Jr., Mattison R. Verdery (Susan) and Leslie Verdery Johnson (Roy); her grandchildren, Melissa Verdery, Hammond Chance Verdery, Pearre S. Verdery, Stephanie E. Verdery, and Sarah E. Verdery, her great grandchildren, Elijah Milford and Logan Hargrove; her brother, Ben Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joel Franklin and Evelyn Allen Reese and her brother, Joel Reese.
