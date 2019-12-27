Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd
North Augusta, SC 29841
803-278-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:15 PM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Verdery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Reese Verdery


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Reese Verdery Obituary
Jane Reese Verdery
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jane Reese Verdery, 91, wife of the late Marcellus C. Verdery, Sr., entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Kentwood Extended Care.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:15 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Verdery was a lifelong resident of the North Augusta area. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Sheffield Club at First Baptist Church of North Augusta. She was the first president of the North Augusta Junior Women's League, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the North Augusta Country Club. She retired after many years of service as a paraprofessional from the Aiken County School System. Prior to her career in the school system, Mrs. Verdery owned and operated North Augusta Day Care Center.
Survivors include her children, Claudia Verdery Benjamin (Tom), Marcellus C. Verdery, Jr., Mattison R. Verdery (Susan) and Leslie Verdery Johnson (Roy); her grandchildren, Melissa Verdery, Hammond Chance Verdery, Pearre S. Verdery, Stephanie E. Verdery, and Sarah E. Verdery, her great grandchildren, Elijah Milford and Logan Hargrove; her brother, Ben Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joel Franklin and Evelyn Allen Reese and her brother, Joel Reese.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -