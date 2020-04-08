The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Janelle Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janelle Klein


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janelle Klein Obituary
Janelle Klein
Augusta, GA—It is with sadness and broken hearts that we share the passing of Janelle Windsor Jones Klein. Janelle was a beloved wife, Mother, Stepmother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Janelle passed peacefully on April 5, 2020.
Janelle was born on May 11, 1952 in Hamilton, OH to James C. and Grace Windsor, both deceased. Janelle grew up in Hamilton, OH and was a graduate of Garfield Senior High, Class of 1970. She later moved to Augusta, GA where she worked at Washington Road Storage Facility. While living in Augusta, she met and married the love of her life, Neal Klein. In October, they would have been married for 20 years. Janelle loved the beach, traveling to new places, but most of all, she loved her family and friends.
Janelle will be missed by so many. She leaves behind her husband: Neal; 3 sons: Shawn Jones, Mark Jones (Erin), and Aaron Jones (Crystal); 3 step-children: Greg Klein (Carolyn), Kelley Klein, Jeff Klein (Kate); 4 siblings: Pam Prenter, Tari Deless (Ric), Mike Windsor (Brenda), twin brother Mark (Linda); brother-in-law, Richard Klein and sister-in-law, Martha Klein; 18 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and a best friend of 30+ years, Nancy Turner.
Janelle was proceeded in death by her brother-in-law: Fred Klein; her uncle: Richard Feltman; and cousin: Dan Beehler.
Janelle will rest in Eternity with her Mom, Grace and best friend, Pam Pater.
Due to COVID-19, we will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901, or to the .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4/9/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now