|
|
Janelle Klein
Augusta, GA—It is with sadness and broken hearts that we share the passing of Janelle Windsor Jones Klein. Janelle was a beloved wife, Mother, Stepmother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Janelle passed peacefully on April 5, 2020.
Janelle was born on May 11, 1952 in Hamilton, OH to James C. and Grace Windsor, both deceased. Janelle grew up in Hamilton, OH and was a graduate of Garfield Senior High, Class of 1970. She later moved to Augusta, GA where she worked at Washington Road Storage Facility. While living in Augusta, she met and married the love of her life, Neal Klein. In October, they would have been married for 20 years. Janelle loved the beach, traveling to new places, but most of all, she loved her family and friends.
Janelle will be missed by so many. She leaves behind her husband: Neal; 3 sons: Shawn Jones, Mark Jones (Erin), and Aaron Jones (Crystal); 3 step-children: Greg Klein (Carolyn), Kelley Klein, Jeff Klein (Kate); 4 siblings: Pam Prenter, Tari Deless (Ric), Mike Windsor (Brenda), twin brother Mark (Linda); brother-in-law, Richard Klein and sister-in-law, Martha Klein; 18 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and a best friend of 30+ years, Nancy Turner.
Janelle was proceeded in death by her brother-in-law: Fred Klein; her uncle: Richard Feltman; and cousin: Dan Beehler.
Janelle will rest in Eternity with her Mom, Grace and best friend, Pam Pater.
Due to COVID-19, we will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901, or to the .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4/9/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020