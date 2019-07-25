|
Mrs. Janet Bruce Good
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Janet Bruce Good, 58, who entered into rest July 23, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Langley Bible Church. Rev. Gene Brown and Rev. Ray Massey officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Good was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church and employed by Augusta Podiatry Associates. Mrs. Good was predeceased by her husband, Fred R. Good, Jr., and her mother, Louise Bruce.
Survivors include her son, Edward Bartley (Megan Hrovat) Good, North Augusta; father, Ed Bruce, North Augusta; sister, Kimberly (Monty) Miller, North Augusta; stepson, Ray (Jenny) Good, Warrenville; three grandchildren, Hope Good, J.D. Good and Julianne Good.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening from 6 until 8.
