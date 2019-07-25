Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Langley Bible Church
Janet Bruce Good Obituary
Mrs. Janet Bruce Good
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Janet Bruce Good, 58, who entered into rest July 23, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Langley Bible Church. Rev. Gene Brown and Rev. Ray Massey officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Good was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church and employed by Augusta Podiatry Associates. Mrs. Good was predeceased by her husband, Fred R. Good, Jr., and her mother, Louise Bruce.
Survivors include her son, Edward Bartley (Megan Hrovat) Good, North Augusta; father, Ed Bruce, North Augusta; sister, Kimberly (Monty) Miller, North Augusta; stepson, Ray (Jenny) Good, Warrenville; three grandchildren, Hope Good, J.D. Good and Julianne Good.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
