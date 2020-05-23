Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Langley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Boileau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Cawley Boileau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Cawley Boileau Obituary
Mrs. Janet Cawley Boileau
Grovetown, Georgia—Mrs. Janet Cawley Boileau, 72, wife of Mr. Ted Boileau, of Grovetown, GA, entered into rest Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Steven Boileau.
Born in Augusta, GA she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Agnes Ogletree Cawley. She enjoyed making crafts and painting, but most of all she loved being with her family.
Left behind to cherish her memory is the love of her life, Ted Boileau, of Grovetown, GA; a daughter, Julie Phillips (Paul), of Grovetown, GA and a son, Jason Boileau, of North Augusta, S.C.; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Morgan Phillips and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside service will be 11 o'clock, Monday, May 25, 2020 in Langley Cemetery with Mr. Jason Jacobs officiating.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Casa Shalom Orphanage.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Boileau family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -