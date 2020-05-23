|
Mrs. Janet Cawley Boileau
Grovetown, Georgia—Mrs. Janet Cawley Boileau, 72, wife of Mr. Ted Boileau, of Grovetown, GA, entered into rest Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Steven Boileau.
Born in Augusta, GA she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Agnes Ogletree Cawley. She enjoyed making crafts and painting, but most of all she loved being with her family.
Left behind to cherish her memory is the love of her life, Ted Boileau, of Grovetown, GA; a daughter, Julie Phillips (Paul), of Grovetown, GA and a son, Jason Boileau, of North Augusta, S.C.; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Morgan Phillips and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside service will be 11 o'clock, Monday, May 25, 2020 in Langley Cemetery with Mr. Jason Jacobs officiating.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Casa Shalom Orphanage.
