Janet E. Jahnke
Evans, GA—On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Janet E. (Sharp) Jahnke, of Evans, GA, passed away at the home of her son in Poland, OH. She was born on September 28, 1967 in Youngstown to Edward and Elizabeth (Orth) Sharp.
Janet is survived by her children, Jonathan (Katie Santoro) Davis, Heather (Bryan) Briones, all of Poland, OH, Terry (Scott) Nelson of WI, Arlon H. (Lisa) Jahnke Jr., Thomas E. Jahnke Sr., all of GA, Catherine (Steve) Church of VA, Paula Jahnke; grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison Davis, Liam, Damien Briones, Tammy (Scott) Zemke, Kimberly (Eric) Tonn, Kristine, Natalie Jahnke, Jared, LizBeth Cunningham, Thomas Jahnke Jr., Ryan, Sierra Church, Jordan Munic, Amber Jahnke, Kenneth, Samantha McMillon; siblings, Rebecca (Ralph) DeBolt of North Olmsted, OH, James (Mary Kay) Sharp of YO, Margaret (Doug) Stewart of Poland, OH; seven great and two great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Arlon H. Jahnke Sr.
Janet grew up in Poland, OH and moved to GA in 1999 with her husband. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with her extended blended family. Janet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could often be found cheering them on whenever they played.
Donations in Janet's memory may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Evans, GA. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019