Janet E. Pruet
Aiken, South Carolina—Mrs. Janet Estelle Pruet, 85, of Chime Bell Church Road, Aiken, South Carolina entered into rest on April 12, 2020.
Janet was born in Neenah, Wisconsin to the late Floyd Wilms and Elizabeth Jones Wilms. She lived in Thomson for over 30 years before moving to Aiken in 2010. Mrs. Pruet was retired with 30 years of service as a secretary with Civil Service at Fort Gordon. Janet loved spending time with her family, horses and playing golf and racquet ball. She also enjoyed judging three day eventing at Pine Top Farm. She was a member of Thomson Presbyterian Church and an author of a book. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by two brothers Charles Wilms and Frank Wilms.
Survivors include her husband, Robert C. Pruet, Sr, Aiken; daughter, Elizabeth Bentley, Lincolnton; son, Robert C. Pruet, Jr., Trenton, South Carolina; a brother, Richard "Dick" Wilms, Neenah, Wisconsin; two sisters, Rachel Umland, Summerfield, Florida and Susan Waid, Waupaca, Wisconsin; grandson, Zachary Bentley, Lincolnton, Georgia.
A private graveside service will be held.
If so desired memorials may be made to Thomson-McDuffie County Animal Shelter 802 Whiteoak Street, Thomson, Georgia 30824.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Janet E. Pruet.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/16/2020
