|
|
Ms. Janet Lee Gregory, 68, of North Augusta, SC, gained her Angel Wings on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born in Corpus Christi, TX and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late James Wallace and Mary Frances Keefe Gregory. She received her Associates in Nursing from the University of South Carolina at Aiken, where she was a member of the first graduating class. Her motto was, "Once a Nurse Always a Nurse." ; Living by this motto, she retired from University Hospital after forty years of service. Her career was very important to her but he family always came first.
Family members include her siblings, Frances Gregory Russell and her husband, Dean, Lugoff, SC, Patti Gregory, Langley, SC;, the late James Thomas Gregory and the late Debra Diane Gregory,nieces and nephews, Shannon Sims, Melissa R. Hollis, Amy Gregory, Crystal Richardson, Mitch Gregory, Brian Russell and Casey Richardson, twenty great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-nephews and let us not forget her four-legged child, Sugar.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon in the chapel. Pastor Mike Kelly will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Hunter Russell, Cody Russell, Jacob Thrift, Eli Gregory, Austin Richardson and Caleb Richardson.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the . ()
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Janet and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019