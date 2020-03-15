|
|
Janet Lee Young
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Janet Lee Young, beloved wife of 30 years of Kurt Young, entered into rest on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Doctors Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road Chapel on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. The funeral will be private.
Mrs. Young will be remembered as a loving wife and a caring and devoted mother and "Mimi".
In addition to her husband, Kurt, she is survived by her sons; Brian Daniel Zinck (Shannon) and Jason Michael Zinck (Tia), her grandchildren; Katelyn, Brady, Jacob, Kayla, Koby and Noah, as well as a brother; Jeff Strasser (Suzanne). She was preceded in death by her parents; Frederick and Naomi Strasser and a brother; John Strasser.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020