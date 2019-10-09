Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Mathis Reynolds


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Mathis Reynolds Obituary
Janet Mathis Reynolds
Evans, GA—Augusta, GA — Janet "Jenny" Mathis Reynolds, 84, beloved wife of the late Donald "Don" Ray Reynolds, Sr., entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at University Hospital, while surrounded by her family.
Jenny was born on May 24, 1935, in Edgefield, SC to the late George and Mary Mathis. After graduating high school in Thomson, she attended Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia. She was working at Georgia Railroad Bank and Trust in Augusta when she met Don. They were married in 1958 and were blessed with nearly 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. Together they raised three children, were members of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church for over fifty years and enjoyed cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs as season ticketholders for decades.
A devoted Christian and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her sons, Donald "Ray" Reynolds, Jr. (Christy) of Martinez and Mark Wayne Reynolds (Sandra) of Johns Creek; her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Mullins (Frank) of Aiken; and her four grandchildren, Jesse Reynolds (Jessica), Madison Kelly, Kathleen Reynolds, and Patrick Kelly.
Visitation will be at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans, on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, at Westover Memorial Park.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or to The Building Worship Center, 2240 Bayvale Rd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/10/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now