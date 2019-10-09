|
Janet Mathis Reynolds
Evans, GA—Augusta, GA — Janet "Jenny" Mathis Reynolds, 84, beloved wife of the late Donald "Don" Ray Reynolds, Sr., entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at University Hospital, while surrounded by her family.
Jenny was born on May 24, 1935, in Edgefield, SC to the late George and Mary Mathis. After graduating high school in Thomson, she attended Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia. She was working at Georgia Railroad Bank and Trust in Augusta when she met Don. They were married in 1958 and were blessed with nearly 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. Together they raised three children, were members of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church for over fifty years and enjoyed cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs as season ticketholders for decades.
A devoted Christian and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her sons, Donald "Ray" Reynolds, Jr. (Christy) of Martinez and Mark Wayne Reynolds (Sandra) of Johns Creek; her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Mullins (Frank) of Aiken; and her four grandchildren, Jesse Reynolds (Jessica), Madison Kelly, Kathleen Reynolds, and Patrick Kelly.
Visitation will be at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans, on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, at Westover Memorial Park.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or to The Building Worship Center, 2240 Bayvale Rd, Augusta, GA 30909.
