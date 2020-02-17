|
Mrs. Janet Pugh Wright-Huggins
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Janet Pugh Wright-Huggins, entered into rest February 12, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kingdom Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Gregory Garrison officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wright-Huggins, a native of Richmond County was a graduate of North Augusta High School. She was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church.
She was employed by University Hospital as a Unit Clerk.
Survivors include a son, Courtney D. Wright; a daughter, Chasity K. Wright; three brothers, James (Joan) Pugh, Jr., Anthony (Julie) Green and John Robert (Lisa) Green; four sisters, Beatrice Combs, Jenny Green, Ella Mae Pitts and Diane Pugh; eight grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the residence of Ella Mae Pitts, 4103 Pinnacle Court, Hephzibah, GA or after 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 18, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020