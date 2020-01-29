|
Janice Axon
Evans, Georgia—Janice Gail Axton, 75, entered into rest on January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Cary Nix; her mother, Lura Parton Nix and her sister, Nellie Felker. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Axton; her daughters, Dawn Wolff (Joey), Michelle Wright (Rick), Barbara Axton Jolly (Alex) and April Axton (daughter-in-law) of Dacula, GA; sons Michael Axton of Hoschton, GA and Nathan Axton; brother Ralph Nix and 9 grandchildren whom she loved very much. Coming from Whitmire, SC, Janice lived the last 37 years of her life in the Augusta area. She was a loyal employee of the CSRA Federal Credit Union for 10 years. She was a fantastic mother and grandmother and her life was her job and her family. Services will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church and the family will receive guests an hour prior, beginning at 2:00 PM. The family will accept flowers but donations to the will also be acceptable.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/30/2020
