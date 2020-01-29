Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Axon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Axon


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Axon Obituary
Janice Axon
Evans, Georgia—Janice Gail Axton, 75, entered into rest on January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Cary Nix; her mother, Lura Parton Nix and her sister, Nellie Felker. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Axton; her daughters, Dawn Wolff (Joey), Michelle Wright (Rick), Barbara Axton Jolly (Alex) and April Axton (daughter-in-law) of Dacula, GA; sons Michael Axton of Hoschton, GA and Nathan Axton; brother Ralph Nix and 9 grandchildren whom she loved very much. Coming from Whitmire, SC, Janice lived the last 37 years of her life in the Augusta area. She was a loyal employee of the CSRA Federal Credit Union for 10 years. She was a fantastic mother and grandmother and her life was her job and her family. Services will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church and the family will receive guests an hour prior, beginning at 2:00 PM. The family will accept flowers but donations to the will also be acceptable.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/30/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -