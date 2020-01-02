|
|
Janice Blitchington
Grovetown, Georgia—Janice Blitchington, 63, of Martinez, GA, passed away December 29, 2019 at Doctors Hospital surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Nardi (Tim), Becky Roland (Kevin) and her sons, Michael Blitchington (Yvonne), Jason Blitchington, and Justin Blitchington (Kelli Whitaker). She was a loving sister to Daniel Stanley, Beverly Mills, Kenny Stanley, Sandra Stanley, and Jimmy Stanley (Dianne). She was an exceptional grandmother to Sydney and Kipp Johnson, Cassi and Meghan Blitchington, Ella, Will, and Aiden Roland, Brooke, Brayden, and Barrett Nardi. She also has two great grandchildren, Nevaeh Johnson and Everleigh Elkins. In addition, she is survived by her in-laws Herman and Jewell Davis.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Mary Ann Stanley, and her late husband of 44 years, James "Butch" Blitchington.
She was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church. Everyone who knew her loved her and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Janice will have a Memorial Service at Bellevue Cemetery and Chapel at 11:00 on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
The family would like to express thank you to Dr. Fred Mullins and his entire staff at the Burn and Wound ICU at Doctors Hospital.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 3, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020