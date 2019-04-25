|
|
Memorial Services for Janice Borkowski O'Neill, 40, who entered into rest March 5, 2019 will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Deacon Robert Hookness officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Mrs. O'Neill was a native of Monmouth County, NJ, a long-life resident of Aiken County, SC, having made Upatoi, GA her home for the past year. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal Lee O'Neill and her father, Stephen Borkowski.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Glen Clare O'Neill, her mother, Sheryl Borkowski, North Augusta, SC; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Neil and Linda Rueckwald, Tweed, Ontario; a sister-in-law, Irene (Jason) Poff, Madoc, Ontario; a nephew, Sterling Poff; a niece, McCartney Poff.
Memorials may be made to the at
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019