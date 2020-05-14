Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
W. H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Boulevard
Augusta, GA
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
2601 Wheeler Road
Janice Cunningham "Renee" Graham

Janice Cunningham "Renee" Graham Obituary
Janice "Renee" Cunningham Graham
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Janice "Renee" Cunningham Graham, 2024 Pheasant Drive, Martinez, GA 30907 earned her angel wings on May 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellioutte and Josephine Cunningham, Jr., and son, Samuel E. Graham.
She is survived by her loving husband, CW4 (R) Samuel L. Graham, two sisters, Mary Payeton and Laurie (Michael) Robinson; one brother, Ellioutte M. Cunningham, III; nieces, nephews and a host of family, friends and three daughters.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Reverend Dr. Clarence Moore, eulogist. Social distancing will be observed.
Public visitation will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 15 to May 16, 2020
