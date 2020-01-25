|
|
Janice D. Johnson
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, January 23, 2020, Mrs. Janice D. Johnson, 67, loving wife of 49 years to Rev. Mr. William L. Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Glendale, California and was a resident of Martinez for 30 years. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and her calling was caring for the poor in underserved communities. After retiring, she was a stay at home mother and grandmother who enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Mrs. Johnson was very firm in her Catholic faith and was the Religious Education Coordinator for three years at St. Teresa of Avila.
In addition to her husband, family members include: son: Michael Francis Johnson (Shannon); daughters: Christi Ann Hedgepeth (Everett) and Jennifer Lee Licklider (James); twelve grandchildren (Evan M., Caroline, Allison, Nicholas, Sarah, Matthew, Amelia, Ella Kate, Samuel, Brendan, Evan K., and Zane); siblings: Michael, Jerome, Timothy and Janis.
A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila, 4921 Columbia Rd. Interment will follow in the church columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
A vigil service will be held Friday evening at 6:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020