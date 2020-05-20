The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Janice Davis


1950 - 2020
Janice Davis Obituary
Janice Davis
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Janice Kay Davis, 70.
Janice loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her adventurous spirit shone through her love of travel and shopping trips. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Janice is survived by a son: Lester Lyn Palmer (Heather); daughter: Melissa English (Mickey); mother: Helen Daniel Grizzard; sister: Brenda Driggers (Gary); grandchildren: Victoria, Macaela, Bailey, Jessie, and Jillian; and great grandchild: Ariella. She was preceded in death by her father: Marion Tracey Daniel; brother Danny Daniel; and a granddaughter: Tobi Coleman.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Barry Clanton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596, or the : 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/21/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2020
