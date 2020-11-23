1/
Janice Kelsey
Leesville, SC—Jan Kelsey passed away peacefully on Sunday after talking to and singing with her grandkids, her favorite activity. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She spent her professional years working with and mentoring Children in the Charleston and Columbia areas.
Many will remember her as the sweet woman who stopped them in the store just to say hi. Her friends will remember her as a best friend who cared deeply. Her family will always remember her fierce love. Her Grandkids will remember her as their favorite Grand Jan.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bertie and John Copeland of Estill, SC. She is survived by her husband, Bob of Leesville, Son, Hunter Jackson (Carolynne) and Grandchildren Noah and Riley of Summerville as well as her beloved dogs.
She will forever be thankful to her friend, Carol, for the morning coffee conversations and taking care of her over the last years.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to The Summerville Family YMCA an organization that influences the daily life of her Grandchildren..
Online register at barr-price.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
