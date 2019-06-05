Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Janice L. Mitchum


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice L. Mitchum Obituary
Janice L. Mitchum, 76, of North Augusta, SC, died June 2, 2019 at God's Haven of Rest, a personal care home.

She was born on October 17, 1942, in Augusta, GA, a daughter of Freeman M. and Kathryn Whaley Lonergan.

She was retired from for the Medical College of Georgia where she had been a buyer.

She was an avid beach music fan and spent weekends traveling to beach music festivals.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Burma Fincher and her husband, Otis "Buddy" Mitchum.

She is survived by her daughters, Penelope Boswell and her partner, Cathy Frazier, Lisa Glover, her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Megan Pittman (Shawn) and Nicholas Rickard (Wendy); sister, Ruth Williams.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: God's Haven of Rest, 516 Belvedere Clearwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.

Interment will be private.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 5, 2019
