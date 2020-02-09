|
Janice M. Dinkins
Augusta, GA—Janice M. Dinkins was born December 19, 1961 in Bedford, VA, to the late Mr. Jimmie Whorley, Sr. and Mrs. Elsie Whorley (Powell), she transitioned to be with The Lord on February 6, 2020. Janice worked as an educator for over 25 years, first at Glenn Hills Middle School in Augusta, GA, and later at Homewood Middle School in Homewood, AL. Survivors include her husband, Rev. Edwin Dinkins, sisters, Sylvia Whorley and Lisa Whorley-Richardson, brother, Jimmie Whorley. Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Helena, AL. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Wednesday at the church.
