Janice M. Landrum


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice M. Landrum Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Janice M. Landrum, 76, who entered into rest February 23, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

Mrs. Landrum was a native of Augusta, GA, having made Goose Creek her home for the past 10 years. She retired from the State of Georgia as a tax collector with over 25 years of service. Mrs. Landrum was a sports car enthusiast and an avid Elvis Pressley fan.

Survivors include her husband, James F. Landrum; two brothers, Richard M. Scott, Jennings Scott; a sister-in-law, Nancy Adams; and several stepchildren.

Memorials may be made to the ,

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019
