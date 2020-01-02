The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Cemetery
3139 Kutztown Road
Reading, GA
View Map
Janice Marie Dobrosky


1931 - 2019
Janice Marie Dobrosky Obituary
Janice Marie Dobrosky
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Mrs. Janice Marie Dobrosky, 88, wife of the late Edward J. Dobrosky.
Janice was born and raised in Reading, PA and moved to Evans to be with her daughter. She attended the McCann School of Business after high school. Janice and her husband, Ed, were adventurous, spending much time out of town including South Africa. She was a good dancer, loved music and enjoyed playing the piano. Janice was a loving, caring, nurturing mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.
Family members include: her daughter: Taryn Herrmann (Jim) and her granddaughter: Kendra Herrmann. She is preceded in death by her husband and her son: Ronald Dobrosky.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Ingram celebrant. Burial will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605.
The family will receive family and friends Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/03/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
