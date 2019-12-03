|
Dr. Janice P. Bell
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC- Graveside Services for Dr. Janice P. Bell, 85, who entered into rest on December 3, 2019, will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens Friday morning at 11 o'clock. The Rev. Dr. J. Andrew Menger officiating.
Born September 1, 1934 she was raised in the Tuttle Newton Home in Augusta, Georgia. She moved to North Augusta as a young teenager, living with her aunt and uncle, Mr. & Mrs. Mac McKinney. She graduated high school from Taccoa Falls Bible School in 1950. In 1952, she received her Secretarial Science Associate Degree from Georgia State College for Women and was a member of the synchronized swimming team and the traveling a capella choir. In 1973, she received her BBA from Augusta College. In 1975, she received her Masters of Education from University of South Carolina, and in 1992, she received her Doctor of Education from SC State University. She was an Adjunct Professor at Paine College of Augusta for 21 years and with Southern Wesleyan University for 19 years. She retired from public school teaching in Aiken County after 26 years. She served as a teacher specialist at the District Office for 2 years. While in this position, she developed the mathematics curriculum for elementary, middle and high schools, planning guides and activities to accompany the guides, established academic questions, parent activities, and was responsible for putting computers in some middle schools, held in-service and workshop for teachers, and was a peer observer for the Teacher Incentive Program. She assisted in textbook adoptions and served on the SC State Department Committee in Columbia for setting standards for Math on BSAP (Basic Skills Assessment Program). She was the Aiken County Teacher of the Year in 1981-1982. Although certified as a middle and high school principal, she chose to spend her career in the classroom teaching at NA Elementary, NA Middle School, and NA High School. She also taught evening Computer Technology classes at Aiken Technical College and C++ Programming Language for Continuing Education at Augusta Technical Institute Continuing Education.
She was a member of the Aiken County Education Association for retired teachers, a member of the presidential prayer team, a charter member of the Jaycettes of NA, and a charter member of the Hammond Hill Garden Club. She volunteered for the Salvation Army Christmas Toys Program in Richmond County, also for the Department of Family Service as a reading teacher for Aid of Augusta, Juvenile Arbitration Program Aiken SC, and was a Notary Public of SC. She was a former Red Cross Lifeguard and served in that position in Brevard, NC. Her cooking skills won her lst, 2nd, and 3rd, place ribbons at the Augusta Exchange Club. She held a Life Masters in Contract Bridge, was a winner of the l978 Augusta Duplicate Bridge Club, and was 1st place in the Aquinas Bridge Tournament in 1990. She also played bridge for ACBL Charity Foundation and American Diabetes Association. At NA Middle School, she was the cheerleading coach winning 1st place at Regency Mall, 2nd place at the state level, and continuing to Virginia for the Eastern competition. She was also the student academic team coach, the girls' basketball coach along with Mr. Steve Whitt, instrumental in forming 4H Club, and served on the Board of Directors' of Boys Club of America and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was a former secretary for Blanchard and Calhoun Realty, E I. DuPont, a Paste-up Artist for the Augusta Chronicle, and Welcome Wagon of NA.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, a former choir member, Sunday school teacher, outreach leader, class secretary and treasurer while a member of the Bob Rodgers SS class, and worked with the Church Video Ministry for many years. She was presently a member of the Bobby Dodd SS Class. Janice was predeceased by her sister Sue P. Doolittle.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, James P. Bell; two children, Mark L. Bell and Leigh B. Hill both of North Augusta; granddaughter Kathleen Hill; cousin, Stanley Shaw; brother-in-law, Curtis Doolittle; a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.
