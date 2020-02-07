Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Janice Palmer Obituary
Janice Palmer
Warrenville, SC—Mrs. Janice Courtney Palmer, 79, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Clarence "Cooney" Palmer, entered into rest on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Alvin Paul and Ella Mae Couch Courtney. Miss Janice enjoyed cooking and being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include sons and their spouses, Clarence Anthony "Cooney" and Elizabeth Palmer, Warrenville, SC, Glenn Alan and Tammy Palmer, Aiken, SC and Courtney Steven and Amy Palmer, Warrenville, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Pelton, Melissa Palmer, Ben Pelton and his wife, Annie, Daniel Palmer and his wife, Lystra, Brandon Palmer, Macy Palmer and Carson Palmer, great-grandchildren, Graylynn Lever, Aydin Palmer, Isabella Pelton, Bayleigh Palmer, Aubree Palmer, Kayden Cook and Everlee Palmer. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Leon Alexander Courtney and Frances Courtney.
The family will greet friends on Monday, February 10, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor David Hixon will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Horse Creek Midland Valley Veterans Park.
Memories may be shared and messages of condolences may be left by visiting www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/08/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020
