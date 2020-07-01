1/1
Janice Ward
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Ward
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Janice Franklin Ward, 77, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Joseph T. Lusk officiating. Interment will be private.
Please visit rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for her full obituary and register.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/02/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved