Janice Ward
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Janice Franklin Ward, 77, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Joseph T. Lusk officiating. Interment will be private.
