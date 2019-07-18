Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Janie Hawes Rickerson

Janie Hawes Rickerson Obituary
Ms. Janie Hawes Rickerson entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Preceding her in death was a daughter, Deborah Rickerson Hall. Survivors are children, Cheryl (Sylvester) Hurt, Robert Rickerson Jr., LaVon (Mary Alice) Rickerson Sr., Angela Walker, Michael Rickerson; brother, Otis (Elease) Hawes; sisters, Stella Nunnally, Lena (Arthur) Thomas; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019
