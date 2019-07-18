|
Ms. Janie Hawes Rickerson entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Preceding her in death was a daughter, Deborah Rickerson Hall. Survivors are children, Cheryl (Sylvester) Hurt, Robert Rickerson Jr., LaVon (Mary Alice) Rickerson Sr., Angela Walker, Michael Rickerson; brother, Otis (Elease) Hawes; sisters, Stella Nunnally, Lena (Arthur) Thomas; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019