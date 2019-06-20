|
Mrs. Janie M. Johnson entered into rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Tobacco Road. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Robert L. Johnson Sr.; daughter, Jennifer (Brooks) Powell; sons, Keith Johnson, Brian Johnson, Robert L. (LaKeisha) Johnson Jr.; stepdaughter, Sonia Odom; stepson, Robert Wesley Johnson; four grandchildren; sisters, Louise (James) Herrington, Barbara (Elder Marvin) Jones, Lizzie (Patrick ) Price; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019