Janie Mae Holmes
Mrs. Janie Mae Holmes
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Janie Mae Freeman Holmes, entered into rest July 5, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery with Jonathan Daniels officiating. Mrs. Holmes a native of Edgefield County was a graduate of Edgefield County High School. She worked in the Textile Industry. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Survivors include four sons, Robert Holmes (Tonya),Tyrone Holmes (Martha),Christopher Holmes and Steven Holmes (Lisa); a daughter, Libby Thompson (John). two brothers, Eddie Freeman, Jr (Georgia Mae) and Johnny Freeman (Vurnell) ; eighteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren;a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900
The Augusta Chronicle - July 9, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Brightharp & Sons
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
