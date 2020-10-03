1/1
Jannie L. Norman Wren
Hephzibah, GA—Rev. Jannie L. Norman Wren entered into rest on September 27, 2002. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are four sons, Rev. Elliott Norman Sr. (Diane), Delvin Smith (Cornella) , Nelson Smith III (Ivory), Gaynard Smith; two brothers, Daniel Norman Sr. (Sylvia), Charles Thomas; two sisters, Pearl Norman Thomas, Ruthel Radar; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Rev. Norman may be viewed at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
