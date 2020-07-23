Mrs. Jannie Mae Moore Bussey
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Jannie Mae Moore Bussey,wife of the late Johnnie Bussey, Jr., entered into rest July 21, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be held 10 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Oscar W. Brown pastor and the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Bussey, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Clifford A. (Amelia) Bussey, Sr., and Johnny Larry Bussey; a daughter, Carolyn (Kelvin) Bibbs; two sisters, Annie Myers and Betty (Lonnie) Gordon; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-5 pm Friday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 24, 2020