1/
Jannie Mae Moore Bussey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jannie Mae Moore Bussey
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Jannie Mae Moore Bussey,wife of the late Johnnie Bussey, Jr., entered into rest July 21, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be held 10 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Oscar W. Brown pastor and the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Bussey, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Clifford A. (Amelia) Bussey, Sr., and Johnny Larry Bussey; a daughter, Carolyn (Kelvin) Bibbs; two sisters, Annie Myers and Betty (Lonnie) Gordon; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-5 pm Friday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Brightharp & Sons
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved