Mrs. Jannie Mae Paschal
Martinez/Appling, GA—Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at 10 am at the First Mt. Carmel Memorial Gardens, Appling, Ga. The viewing will begin on Wednesday from 11 am to 7 pm at the funeral home.
She leaves fond memories to her family: four devoted children; Willie (Amanda) Cummings, James (Trudy) Paschal; Nellie (Alex) Rodriquez and Delois (Rev. Larry) Neal; twenty- two grandchildren; siblings; Laura Cummings, Isabelle Ramsey, Catherine Hunt, Daisy Boyd, Ola( Eugene) Bailey, Adelle (James) Ramsey; brothers-in-law; Vernon Thomas, Sr. and John Henry Paschal; sisters-in-law; Mary Ruth Bussey, Hattie Bussey, Lucille (Edward) Jones, Mary Willingham, and Martha Crawford; a lifelong and devoted friend, Mary G. Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. D.T. Brown FH, 810 M.L.K. Jr. Street Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/22/2020