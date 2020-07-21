1/
Jannie Mae Paschal
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jannie Mae Paschal
Martinez/Appling, GA—Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at 10 am at the First Mt. Carmel Memorial Gardens, Appling, Ga. The viewing will begin on Wednesday from 11 am to 7 pm at the funeral home.
She leaves fond memories to her family: four devoted children; Willie (Amanda) Cummings, James (Trudy) Paschal; Nellie (Alex) Rodriquez and Delois (Rev. Larry) Neal; twenty- two grandchildren; siblings; Laura Cummings, Isabelle Ramsey, Catherine Hunt, Daisy Boyd, Ola( Eugene) Bailey, Adelle (James) Ramsey; brothers-in-law; Vernon Thomas, Sr. and John Henry Paschal; sisters-in-law; Mary Ruth Bussey, Hattie Bussey, Lucille (Edward) Jones, Mary Willingham, and Martha Crawford; a lifelong and devoted friend, Mary G. Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. D.T. Brown FH, 810 M.L.K. Jr. Street Thomson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/22/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
First Mt. Carmel Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Thank-you MaMa Jannie for your Sweet Sweet Spirit. We are Truly Blessed for having Known it. We will Love & Miss You Always.

Herman & Deidre O'Bryant
Deidre O'Bryant
Family
July 22, 2020
My love and prayers are with the faw and friends.
Pat Oatman
Friend
July 21, 2020
James (Boo Man)
Sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I know there are no words that makes it any easier for your loss at this time, but remember all the good times and the memories you have with her.

Love and Sympathy
GLoria Crosby
Gloria Crosby
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved