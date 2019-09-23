|
Jason Mullinax
Belvedere, South Carolina —Mr. Jason Bryan Mullinax, 45, of Belvedere, SC, entered into rest on Monday, September 2, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, Jason was a son of Linda Hamrick Mullinax and the late Lloyd Mullinax. He was a Plumber. His circle of friends was very unique. Jason was comfortable hanging out with his brethren in the lodge or his friends he played music with. Brother Jason was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason in Acacia Lodge #315 A.F.M. North Augusta and was an avid supporter of the Band of Brothers Motorcycle Club. He was a very talented musician and played at various locations. In addition to his parents, family members include his daughter, Marci Nicole Mullinax, who was her dads "M-N-M", brother and his wife, Todd and Tammie Lane Mullinax, Ninety-Six, SC and nephew, Jonah Blair Mullinax, Ninety-Six, SC. Friends will be greeted by the family on Saturday, September 28, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel. Masonic Rites will be accorded by the brethren of Acacia Lodge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/24/2019
