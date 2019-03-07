|
Mr. Jasper A. Morris, 87, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
Graveside funeral services will be held 3:30 PM Sunday, March 10 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Johnston officiating.
Born in Aiken, Mr. Morris was a son of Willie Roosevelt and Wilma Ethel Thomas. He spent his career working at SRS, retiring as a crane operator with SRP.
He is survived by his children, Allen (Connie) Morris, Nellie (John) King, Henry (Carole) Morris, Marie (Mike) Goodman; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bernice Hoover Morris and a son, John Morris.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019