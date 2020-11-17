Ret. MSGT Javan Lenhardt
Augusta, Georgia—Javan "Mike" Lenhardt, husband of the late Margo Kincannon Lenhardt, departed this life on November 14, 2020. "Mike" was father of Troy (Brandy) Lenhardt and Javan Lenhardt II and was also the grandfather of Ericca, Sydney, and Paul Lenhardt. Javan "Mike" Lenhardt served his country in the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant for 23 years. "Mike" was an active member of the Masters City Golf Association Educational Assistance Program. His life will remain in the hearts and spirit of his children, his grandchildren and everyone he touched. Please sign online guest book at www.wmsfh.net
.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020