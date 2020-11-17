1/1
Ret. MSGT Javan Lenhardt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Javan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ret. MSGT Javan Lenhardt
Augusta, Georgia—Javan "Mike" Lenhardt, husband of the late Margo Kincannon Lenhardt, departed this life on November 14, 2020. "Mike" was father of Troy (Brandy) Lenhardt and Javan Lenhardt II and was also the grandfather of Ericca, Sydney, and Paul Lenhardt. Javan "Mike" Lenhardt served his country in the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant for 23 years. "Mike" was an active member of the Masters City Golf Association Educational Assistance Program. His life will remain in the hearts and spirit of his children, his grandchildren and everyone he touched. Please sign online guest book at www.wmsfh.net.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved