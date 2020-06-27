Dr. Jay A. Tomeo
1956 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Dr. Jay A. Tomeo, 64, passed away at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from ALS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Shelby and Maurice Tomeo. Survivors include his loving wife, Dr. Rebecca Talley; daughter, Lucy Tomeo; brother, Todd Tomeo (Carol); brother, Michael Tomeo; sister, Gail Hill (Owen); nieces and nephews, Sophia and Lauren Tomeo; Nina, Max and Kate Seijn; and Joe Hill; and many extended family and friends.
"Dr. J", as he was known by his patients, was born in Burbank, CA, the oldest of four children. He grew up on the West Coast, where among other accomplishments, he was the Handball Champion of Los Angeles. After completing medical training in Chicago, he vowed to never be cold again, and moved south, eventually landing in Augusta, where he worked as a family physician for 25 years. Dr. J loved being a doctor and considered his patients part of his family. His patients will remember him for his Star Wars-themed exam rooms and he was known to do minor watch repair during physicals. He accepted many a pound cake for his services over the years. Most of all, Dr. J accepted everyone as they came, with warmth, humor and genuine interest.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Drs. Phillip and Denise Kennedy, Jennifer Agner and Jana Childs for their deep love and care for Jay. A celebration of Dr. Jay's life and style, complete with blinky lights, light sabers, rockets and dance music will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
7068689637
1 entry
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
