Dr. Jay A. Tomeo
Augusta, GA—Dr. Jay A. Tomeo, 64, passed away at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from ALS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Shelby and Maurice Tomeo. Survivors include his loving wife, Dr. Rebecca Talley; daughter, Lucy Tomeo; brother, Todd Tomeo (Carol); brother, Michael Tomeo; sister, Gail Hill (Owen); nieces and nephews, Sophia and Lauren Tomeo; Nina, Max and Kate Seijn; and Joe Hill; and many extended family and friends.
"Dr. J", as he was known by his patients, was born in Burbank, CA, the oldest of four children. He grew up on the West Coast, where among other accomplishments, he was the Handball Champion of Los Angeles. After completing medical training in Chicago, he vowed to never be cold again, and moved south, eventually landing in Augusta, where he worked as a family physician for 25 years. Dr. J loved being a doctor and considered his patients part of his family. His patients will remember him for his Star Wars-themed exam rooms and he was known to do minor watch repair during physicals. He accepted many a pound cake for his services over the years. Most of all, Dr. J accepted everyone as they came, with warmth, humor and genuine interest.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Drs. Phillip and Denise Kennedy, Jennifer Agner and Jana Childs for their deep love and care for Jay. A celebration of Dr. Jay's life and style, complete with blinky lights, light sabers, rockets and dance music will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020
Augusta, GA—Dr. Jay A. Tomeo, 64, passed away at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from ALS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Shelby and Maurice Tomeo. Survivors include his loving wife, Dr. Rebecca Talley; daughter, Lucy Tomeo; brother, Todd Tomeo (Carol); brother, Michael Tomeo; sister, Gail Hill (Owen); nieces and nephews, Sophia and Lauren Tomeo; Nina, Max and Kate Seijn; and Joe Hill; and many extended family and friends.
"Dr. J", as he was known by his patients, was born in Burbank, CA, the oldest of four children. He grew up on the West Coast, where among other accomplishments, he was the Handball Champion of Los Angeles. After completing medical training in Chicago, he vowed to never be cold again, and moved south, eventually landing in Augusta, where he worked as a family physician for 25 years. Dr. J loved being a doctor and considered his patients part of his family. His patients will remember him for his Star Wars-themed exam rooms and he was known to do minor watch repair during physicals. He accepted many a pound cake for his services over the years. Most of all, Dr. J accepted everyone as they came, with warmth, humor and genuine interest.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Drs. Phillip and Denise Kennedy, Jennifer Agner and Jana Childs for their deep love and care for Jay. A celebration of Dr. Jay's life and style, complete with blinky lights, light sabers, rockets and dance music will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.