Entered into rest Friday, May 3, 2019, Jay Gould Greenleaf, Jr., 85, husband of 24 years to Kathryn Robinson Dixon Greenleaf



Jay's professional career as a paper maker began in September 1952, at the age of 18, in Georgetown, South Carolina, where he worked for International Paper Company for 8 years. He moved to Augusta, Georgia in October 1960 for a job at Continental Can Company, where he held various positions in the paper mill, including machine tender on the #2 paper machine, which he started up in 1966. Jay became a foreman in 1968, assistant superintendent for the #2 paper machine in 1987, and retired in 1991 after 30 years. During his employment, Jay held every elected position in the Union, except for Treasurer.



Jay considered himself a "cradle-to-grave" Episcopalian and was an active parishioner at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where he pledged his membership shortly after moving to Augusta. He served on the vestry in various capacities, including vestry member, Junior Warden, Senior Warden, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and Chairman of the Stewardship Committee.



In addition to his wife, family members include: four daughters, Dianne L'Heureux (Max Blanco); Karen Monaco; Phyllis Lowery (C. Wayne); and Melinda Crider (Mike); two sons: E. Ashley Dixon (Becky) and Terry Dixon; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and a twin brother, Harry Greenleaf (Shirley). He was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Janet Fariss Greenleaf and sisters: Virginia, Anne and Bernice.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 2321 Lumpkin Road, Augusta GA 30906, with The Very Rev. Billy Alford officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 2321 Lumpkin Road, Augusta GA 30906.



The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019