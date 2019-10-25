Home

Jayne Scott Toole


1949 - 2019
North Augusta, SC—We mourn the passing of Jayne Scott Toole, beloved wife of Robert Timothy Toole and loving mother of Kimberly Wright Jackson, Alison Cool Jahn and Erika Toole Ramsey. Jayne passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Charleston, S.C., after complications following a brief illness.
The family will receive visitors Monday, October 28, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held October 29, at 11:00a.m. in the chapel of the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery in New Ellenton.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
