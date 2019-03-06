Home

J.B. Shirey, 85, entered into rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence. Memorial Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 3355 GA- 88, Blythe, GA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Mr. Shirey was a retired BI-LO Manager and long time member of Briar Creek Hunting Club. He loved deer hunting and processing, and selling his vegetables. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty James Shirey; two sons, William Vernon Shirey, Brett Eugene Shirey Sr.; two daughters, Felecia Shirey Marcum and Glenda Sue Pittman; fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. He was the pillar of the family and loved us all with unconditional love.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
