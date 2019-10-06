|
Jean Anna Bowles
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jean Anna Bowles, 85, passed away peacefully on October 5th. Jean was the daughter of Mr. Francis Paul Goss and Mrs. Margaret Sirls Goss of Barnwell, South Carolina. Jean was predeceased by her husband of forty years, Jack Bowles, her twin sister, Joan Frances Hall and her nephew, Francis Alvin Hall.
Jean is survived by two daughters: Jane Cox Fuhrmann (Rusty) and Donna Cox Adams both of Augusta. Two granddaughters: Courtney Fuhrmann, Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Stacey Fuhrmann Hayden, and by marriage, two sons; Chris Bowles (Susan), Greg Bowles (Alison), four daughters: Cynthia Davis, Susan Bowles, Angela Bowles and Sandra Bowles (Leslie); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Jean was born at Ft. Benning, GA on October 28, 1933. She and her two daughters, Jane and Donna, moved to Augusta in 1962. She met and later married her husband, Jack Bowles. She and her husband worked together in the construction and real estate business. She volunteered much of her time to the University Hospital Volunteer Board serving as chairman of the hospital gift shop and two years serving as board treasurer. She was also a volunteer with The Friends of the Symphony. She and her husband were world travelers and discovered a second home in Leutenbach, Germany where they returned each summer for 24 years, making life-long friends spanning three generations. Jean has been a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd for fifty-seven years.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Heartland Hospice with special recognition to Laura Vaughn and Rick Pate.
The funeral service will be at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904, or Christ Community Health Services, P.O. Box 2344, Augusta, GA 30903.
