|
|
The children of Jean Bartles Blackard are grieving the loss of their mother who passed away on July 6. She was born in Union Mills, NC and grew up in Columbia County, GA. She worked in civil service at Fort Gordon, GA where she met her future husband, Bill Blackard. After retirement she and Bill moved to Memphis, TN. She was an industrious homemaker, a compassionate community helper and faithful church member. She enjoyed gardening, reading, quilting, and being with family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Blackard, parents: Ila and Tom Bartles, siblings: Bill Bartles, Elizabeth Fleming, Lewis Bartles, Jack Bartles, Mack Bartles and Pete Bartles. She is survived by her sister Evelyn Blanchard, four children: Greg Blackard (Savannah, GA), Susan Brooker (Nashville, TN), David Blackard (Charlotte, NC), Donna Blackard (Memphis, TN), four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Highpoint Funeral Home with burial at the Veteran's Cemetery in Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the ministry of Dick and Paula Purnell. Make your check payable to Cru and on the memo line put "The Purnells, #0042088". On a separate piece of paper write, In memory of Jean Blackard. Please mail to Cru, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019