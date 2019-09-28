The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Jean "Sharon" Burroughs


1930 - 2019
Jean "Sharon" Burroughs Obituary
Jean "Sharon" Burroughs
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Friday, September 27, 2019, Jean "Sharon" McClellan Burroughs, 89, wife of the late Ray Richard Burroughs.
Jean is survived by her two grandchildren: Nat Burroughs (Amanda) and Traci Pardue (Patrick Paquette) and their mother: Pat Masterson; sister-in-law: Becky McClellan; niece: Linda McClellan; and many neighbors and friends. She is preceded by her husband: Ray Richard Burroughs; son: William "Ricky" Burroughs; and brother: Jack McClellan.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Hal Hodgens officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596 or the : 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
