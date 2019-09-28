|
|
Jean "Sharon" Burroughs
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Friday, September 27, 2019, Jean "Sharon" McClellan Burroughs, 89, wife of the late Ray Richard Burroughs.
Jean is survived by her two grandchildren: Nat Burroughs (Amanda) and Traci Pardue (Patrick Paquette) and their mother: Pat Masterson; sister-in-law: Becky McClellan; niece: Linda McClellan; and many neighbors and friends. She is preceded by her husband: Ray Richard Burroughs; son: William "Ricky" Burroughs; and brother: Jack McClellan.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Hal Hodgens officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596 or the : 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019