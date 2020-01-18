The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Jean Camp
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mrs. Jean Barnes Camp, 72, loving wife of David Camp.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her children: Jennifer Denise Barnes and John Lafayette Barnes III; and three grandchildren.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020
