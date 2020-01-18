|
Jean Camp
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mrs. Jean Barnes Camp, 72, loving wife of David Camp.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her children: Jennifer Denise Barnes and John Lafayette Barnes III; and three grandchildren.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
