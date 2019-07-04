|
Mrs. Jean Chavous Simmons, age 85, loving wife of Johnny Simmons, went to be
with the Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mrs. Simmons was
born in Augusta to the late Grace Chavous of Grovetown, GA.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial
Chapel with Pastor Brian L. Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue
Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at
the Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Rick Chavous, Allen Chavous, Robert Martin, Ryan Abbott, Benjamin Young, Dale Ferguson, Brian Martin, and Allen Hudson.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Simmons was also preceded in death by her loving twin brother, Jack A. Chavous, Sr.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Simmons is also survived by her sister in law, Shirley Chavous, her loving caretakers, Sylvia C. Martin (Robert) and Rick Chavous (Pam), her first cousin, Nellie Lowe (Harvey), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019