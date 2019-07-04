The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Jean Chavous Simmons


1933 - 2019
Jean Chavous Simmons Obituary
Mrs. Jean Chavous Simmons, age 85, loving wife of Johnny Simmons, went to be

with the Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mrs. Simmons was

born in Augusta to the late Grace Chavous of Grovetown, GA.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial

Chapel with Pastor Brian L. Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue

Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at

the Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Rick Chavous, Allen Chavous, Robert Martin, Ryan Abbott, Benjamin Young, Dale Ferguson, Brian Martin, and Allen Hudson.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Simmons was also preceded in death by her loving twin brother, Jack A. Chavous, Sr.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Simmons is also survived by her sister in law, Shirley Chavous, her loving caretakers, Sylvia C. Martin (Robert) and Rick Chavous (Pam), her first cousin, Nellie Lowe (Harvey), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019
