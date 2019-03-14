|
Mrs. Jean Chiarini Avery, age 83, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Avery, Jr., entered into rest Monday, March 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Avery was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Victor and Ann Chiarini. Mrs. Avery was the Personnel Manager for the Army and Airforce Exchange for 35 years.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Chapel with Deacon Kerry Diver officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Family members include a son, Keenan Avery (Lynn) of Warrenville, SC; 2 daughters, Valerie Ornosky of Beech Island, SC and Toni Ann Zafoot of Martinez, GA; a sister, Mafalda Smith of Port Jefferson, NY; 5 grandchildren, Meghan, Natasha, Kaitlan (Joshua), Candice (Cole), and Chance (Lindsey) and 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
