The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Chiarini Avery


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Chiarini Avery Obituary
Mrs. Jean Chiarini Avery, age 83, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Avery, Jr., entered into rest Monday, March 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Avery was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Victor and Ann Chiarini. Mrs. Avery was the Personnel Manager for the Army and Airforce Exchange for 35 years.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Chapel with Deacon Kerry Diver officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Family members include a son, Keenan Avery (Lynn) of Warrenville, SC; 2 daughters, Valerie Ornosky of Beech Island, SC and Toni Ann Zafoot of Martinez, GA; a sister, Mafalda Smith of Port Jefferson, NY; 5 grandchildren, Meghan, Natasha, Kaitlan (Joshua), Candice (Cole), and Chance (Lindsey) and 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now