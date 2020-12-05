1/1
Jean DeLong Fields
Mrs. Jean DeLong Fields
Spartanburg, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Jean DeLong Fields, 94, who entered into rest December 4, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend J. Patrick Harmon officiating.
Mrs. Fields was a native of Atlanta, Georgia, a former 38 year resident of North Augusta, having made Spartanburg her home for the past 16 years. She was a graduate of Georgia State College for Women, a former member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta and a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. Mrs. Fields was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Garner H. Fields.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey G. (Johanne) Fields, Spartanburg; a daughter, Lynn (Tony) Head, Canton, MS; five grandchildren, Jon Fields, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Fields, Jr., Judson (Katie) Fields, Stephen (Ashley) Head and Cassie Head; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Roy F. DeLong, Hamilton, MT.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
